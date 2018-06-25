Lunedì 25 Giugno 2018 | 15:18

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Andrea con la moglie
24.06.2018

Andrea, operaio ex Om da 7 anni senza lavoro. «Da 15 mesi vivo per strada»

Riccardo Rossi nuovo sindaco di Brindisi mentre festeggia
25.06.2018

Puglia, flop centrodestra
Brindisi al centrosinistra
I sindaci degli 11 Comuni pugliesi

25.06.2018

I sindaci negli undici Comuni pugliesi

nuova via Amendola
25.06.2018

Raddoppio via Amendola, da oggi a Bari si fa sul serio

moto contro un albero a Foggia
25.06.2018

Con la moto contro un albero: morto lui, grave la moglie

A Bari è yoga day
23.06.2018

A Bari è yoga day

Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia
23.06.2018

Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale
21.06.2018

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese
23.06.2018

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Impresa della Pink Bari Primavera battuta la Juve 4-3 all'ultimo respiro
23.06.2018

Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera
battuta la Juve 4-3 all'ultimo respiro

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino
20.06.2018

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari
25.06.2018

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Rome

PD suffers another debacle in local election runoffs

League-led centre right makes more gains,M5S wins Avellino,Imola

PD suffers another debacle in local election runoffs

Rome, June 25 - The Democratic Party (PD) is again reflecting on how to turn around its fortunes after suffering another debacle in a round of runoff ballots for local elections in many Italian cities on Sunday. The centre-left lost traditional strongholds such as Massa, Pisa, Siena and Terni, as well as Ivrea, near Turin, which it had governed continuously since the Second World War. The PD slumped to its worst-ever showing in March's general election. The big winner on Sunday was the centre right, with hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League again the driving force. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which is in government at the national level with the League but ran alone in the local elections, won the runoffs in Avellino and Imola, but lost control of Ragusa.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Universiade: Stadium work won't affect Napoli soccer team

Universiade: Stadium work won't affect Napoli soccer team

 
NGO to ask France to take Lifeline (2)

NGO to ask France to take Lifeline (2)

 
Italian woman held in Turkey (2)

Italian woman held in Turkey (2)

 
North Italy's GDP up 1.8% in 2017 (2)

North Italy's GDP up 1.8% in 2017 (2)

 
Costa proposes ban on plastic bottles in public office (2)

Costa proposes ban on plastic bottles in public office (2)

 
Salvini announces migrant conference in Libya in Sept (2)

Salvini announces migrant conference in Libya in Sept (2)

 
ISIS-linked terror suspect held in Naples (2)

ISIS-linked terror suspect held in Naples (2)

 
Salvini proposes south Libya hotspots, Tripoli says No

Salvini proposes south Libya hotspots, Tripoli says No

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

 
Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

 
Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera, è festa grande a Firenze

Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera, è festa grande a Firenze

 
Impresa della Pink Bari Primavera battuta la Juve 4-3 all'ultimo respiro

Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera
battuta la Juve 4-3 all'ultimo respiro

 
A Bari è yoga day

A Bari è yoga day

 
Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia

Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia

 
Apricena, una discarica abusiva in pieno parco

Apricena, trovata una discarica abusiva in pieno parco

 
Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese

 
Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

 
Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

 
Lecce da «barocca» a «impacchettata»: in restauro due simboli della città, invisibili ai turisti

Lecce da «barocca» a «impacchettata»: in restauro due simboli della città

 
Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

 
Sulla stazione centrale di Bari Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari
Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

 
La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

 
Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

 
Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Mondo TV
Il massaggio tradizionale thailandese, tecnica che ha 2500 anni

Il massaggio tradizionale thailandese, tecnica che ha 2500 anni

 
Economia TV
Mossa (Banca Generali): volatilita' mercati legata a algoritmi

Mossa (Banca Generali): volatilita' mercati legata a algoritmi

 
Italia TV
Ucciso da bomba in auto nel Vibonese, 6 fermi

Ucciso da bomba in auto nel Vibonese, 6 fermi

 
Spettacolo TV
Kidman e Farrell, coppia da horror

Kidman e Farrell, coppia da horror

 
Calcio TV
La Colombia travolge ed elimina la Polonia

La Colombia travolge ed elimina la Polonia

 
Sport TV
Tortu batte Mennea

Tortu batte Mennea

 

Digital Edition

25.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU