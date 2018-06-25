Rome
Libya says no to 'migrant camps here' (2)
Deputy Premier Maiteeq meets Italian Interior Minister Salvini
25 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 25 - Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maiteeq on Monday ruled out the prospect of the North African country hosting camps for asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe during a press conference following a meeting with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Tripoli. "We categorically reject (the idea of) camps for migrants in Libya," Maiteeq said. "It is not allowed by Libyan law".
