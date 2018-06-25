Rome
Migrant hotspots in south Libya, not Italy - Salvini (2)
Would stop Tripoli being bottleneck says interior minister
25 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 25 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that hotspots for asylum seekers trying to enter Europe should be in the south of Libya, rather than in Italy. "Reception hotspots in Italy? It would be a problem for Italy and for Libya itself because the death fluxes would not stop," Salvini, who is on a visit to Tripoli, said via Twitter. "We have proposed reception centres situated at the southern border of Libya to prevent Tripoli becoming a bottleneck".
