Macron drinks too much champagne - Salvini (2)

Massa Carrara, June 22 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday described French President Emmanuel Macron as "a polite young man who drinks too much champagne" after the latter's jibe about "populist leprosy", reportedly regarding the Italian government and its hard-line stance on migrants. "He, who lines up the police at (the French-Italian border at) Ventimiglia should not get on Italy's back," the League leader and deputy premier said at a local election rally near Massa Carrara. "He should give us the number of his port authority and the next 10 migrant boats can go to Marseilles".