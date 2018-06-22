Macron drinks too much champagne - Salvini (2)

Venerdì 22 Giugno 2018 | 19:44

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Precari Regione, Consulta boccia«esterni», ma salva gli «interni»
21.06.2018

Puglia, quei vitalizi d’oro
per sei ex parlamentari

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni

Lecce, «E' vero che sei gay ?»Prof aggredito da studenti
21.06.2018

Lecce, «E' vero che sei gay?»
Prof aggredito da studenti

ingresso liceo Salvemini a Bari
20.06.2018

Bari, tra insufficienze e bocciature al Liceo Salvemini i professori aggrediti
Oggi la maturità: ecco le tracce

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap
20.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale
21.06.2018

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco
21.06.2018

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari
Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»
22.06.2018

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino
20.06.2018

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina
20.06.2018

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80
22.06.2018

Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Massa Carrara

Macron drinks too much champagne - Salvini (2)

French president should open ports to migrant boats- minister

Macron drinks too much champagne - Salvini (2)

Massa Carrara, June 22 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday described French President Emmanuel Macron as "a polite young man who drinks too much champagne" after the latter's jibe about "populist leprosy", reportedly regarding the Italian government and its hard-line stance on migrants. "He, who lines up the police at (the French-Italian border at) Ventimiglia should not get on Italy's back," the League leader and deputy premier said at a local election rally near Massa Carrara. "He should give us the number of his port authority and the next 10 migrant boats can go to Marseilles".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Macron drinks too much champagne - Salvini (2)

Macron drinks too much champagne - Salvini (2)

 
Registering Roma people unconstitutional - top justice (3)

Registering Roma people unconstitutional - top justice (3)

 
Italy's real constraint market confidence, not EU rules-Tria (3)

Italy's real constraint market confidence, not EU rules-Tria (3)

 
Ferretti Yachts celebrates its 50th with parade in Venice

Ferretti Yachts celebrates its 50th with parade in Venice

 
Italy requests Malta take migrant-rescue ship Lifeline (4)

Italy requests Malta take migrant-rescue ship Lifeline (4)

 
Lifeline will be impounded if doesn't go to Malta-Toninelli (2)

Lifeline will be impounded if doesn't go to Malta-Toninelli (2)

 
France should stop giving Italy lessons - Salvini (2)

France should stop giving Italy lessons - Salvini (2)

 
Italy can't take one more migrant - Salvini (2)

Italy can't take one more migrant - Salvini (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

 
Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

 
Lecce da «barocca» a «impacchettata»: in restauro due simboli della città, invisibili ai turisti

Lecce da «barocca» a «impacchettata»: in restauro due simboli della città

 
Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

 
Sulla stazione centrale di Bari Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari
Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

 
La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

 
Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

 
Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

 
Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

 
Mondiali robotica, dal Canada l'esibizione dei maghetti della Tommaso Fiore

Mondiali robotica, dal Canada l'esibizione dei maghetti della Tommaso Fiore

 
Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

 
Mancini a Matera: «Il Brasile vincerà il Mondiale»

Mancini a Matera: «Nel 2019 l'Italia qui per giocare una partita»

 
Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

 
Decaro a Santa Scolastica: «Entro la fine dell'estate riapriamo il museo»

Decaro a Santa Scolastica: «Entro la fine dell'estate riapriamo il museo»

 
A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

 
Una «bottega solidale» frutto d'impegno di 20 ragazzi disabili

Una «bottega solidale» frutto d'impegno di 20 ragazzi disabili

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Vaccini, 5 cose da sapere

Vaccini, 5 cose da sapere

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Mondo TV
Separati al confine Usa, madre e bimbo riuniti

Separati al confine Usa, madre e bimbo riuniti

 
Economia TV
Beauty: settore in crescita, fatturato per 11 mld euro

Beauty: settore in crescita, fatturato per 11 mld euro

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 22 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 22 giugno 2018

 
Calcio TV
Messi male, e la papera Caballero

Messi male, e la papera Caballero

 
Spettacolo TV
Una vita spericolata, diventare criminali per caso

Una vita spericolata, diventare criminali per caso

 

Digital Edition

22.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU