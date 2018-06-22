Rome
France should stop giving Italy lessons - Salvini (2)
Pre-written drafts written by others not our style says minister
22 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 22 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has told Spiegel that France should stop "giving lessons" to Italy. In excerpts published in an advance of an interview going out on Saturday, Salvini also comments on a document reported cleared by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in view of next weeks European Council summit. "It's not our working style for there to be drafts written in other countries and then sent via mail," he said.
