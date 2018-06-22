Naples
Migrant shot 'for fun' in Naples (3)
UNHCR blasts climate of intolerance
22 Giugno 2018
Naples, June 22 - A 22-year-old migrant from Mali was injured on the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Naples after strangers shot at him with an air rifle, apparently for fun. "It was midnight and I'd just finished working," said Konate Bouyagui, a cook with a legal residence permit. "I was going towards Corso Umberto when two people inside a car shot at me. Then they started laughing "I felt a pain in the abdomen. I was bleeding and a friend took me to hospital". "I reported everything to the police". The incident comes after a group of three people shot at two migrants in Caserta on June 11, reportedly shouting "Salvini, Salvini". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has adopted a tough stance on migration. United Nations refugee agency UNHCR voiced dismay and called for "hate crimes to be expressly stigmatized". "In a climate increasingly characterised by tension and intolerance, we condemn this episode of violence and hope that the culprits are identified without hesitation," said Felipe Camargo, the UNHCR's Southern Europe representative.
