Naples
Migrant shot 'for fun' in Naples (2)
UNHCR blasts climate of intolerance
22 Giugno 2018
Naples, June 22 - A 22-year-old asylum seeker from Mali was injured on Wednesday night in Naples after strangers shot at him with an air rifle, apparently for fun. The victim told police that the attackers "were laughing as they were shooting" from a moving car, several local newspapers reported. United Nations refugee agency UNHCR voiced dismay and called for "hate crimes to be expressly stigmatized". "In a climate increasingly characterised by tension and intolerance, we condemn this episode of violence and hope that the culprits are identified without hesitation," said Felipe Camargo, the UNHCR's Southern Europe representative.
