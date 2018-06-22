Venerdì 22 Giugno 2018 | 15:51

Precari Regione, Consulta boccia«esterni», ma salva gli «interni»
21.06.2018

Puglia, quei vitalizi d’oro
per sei ex parlamentari

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Lecce, «E' vero che sei gay ?»Prof aggredito da studenti
21.06.2018

ingresso liceo Salvemini a Bari
20.06.2018

Bari, tra insufficienze e bocciature al Liceo Salvemini i professori aggrediti
Oggi la maturità: ecco le tracce

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap
20.06.2018

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale
21.06.2018

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco
21.06.2018

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari
Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»
22.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino
20.06.2018

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina
20.06.2018

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine
24.04.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Rome

Italy requests Malta take migrant-rescue ship Lifeline (3)

Official request made say government sources

Rome, June 22 - The Italian port authority on Friday made a formal request for Malta to allow the NGO-run migrant-rescue ship Lifeline to dock at a port on the Mediterranean island, government sources said. The Dutch-flagged ship, run by German NGO Mission Lifeline, may be set to be at the centre of an international wrangle like that which involved another NGO-run migrant-rescue vessel, the Aquarius, which ended up docking in Valencia last week after Italy and Malta refused it access to ports. Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli on Thursday accused the Lifeline of "operating in Libyan waters outside all rules, outside international law" after it took on 224 asylum seekers. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the Lifeline should go to the Netherlands. On Thursday the Netherlands denied reports that the Lifeline and another NGO-run migrant-rescue ship, the Seefuchs, are sailing under Dutch flags. However, on Friday Mission Lifeline said in a tweet that its ship has been registered in the Netherlands since September 2017, attaching a photograph of a registration document. It also said Thursday's rescue operation took place in international waters. Salvini said for "the safety of the crew and passengers" Italy had asked Malta to open its ports. "It is clear that the ship will then have to be impounded and the crew members arrested. No more trafficking by sea," he added. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and League leader, has spearheaded the tough stance on migrants and NGOs operating humanitarian missions in the Mediterranean of the new League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government.

22.06.2018

