Lifeline 'in compliance with international law,' NGO says

Venerdì 22 Giugno 2018 | 13:52

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Precari Regione, Consulta boccia«esterni», ma salva gli «interni»
21.06.2018

Puglia, quei vitalizi d’oro
per sei ex parlamentari

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni

Lecce, «E' vero che sei gay ?»Prof aggredito da studenti
21.06.2018

Lecce, «E' vero che sei gay?»
Prof aggredito da studenti

ingresso liceo Salvemini a Bari
20.06.2018

Bari, tra insufficienze e bocciature al Liceo Salvemini i professori aggrediti
Oggi la maturità: ecco le tracce

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap
20.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale
21.06.2018

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco
21.06.2018

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari
Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino
20.06.2018

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina
20.06.2018

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine
24.04.2018

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Rome

Lifeline 'in compliance with international law,' NGO says

Malta denied being asked to open port

Lifeline 'in compliance with international law,' NGO says

Rome, June 22 - The German NGO Mission Lifeline fought off attacks by the Italian authorities on Friday, insisting its ship carrying 224 migrants rescued off the Libyan coast is operating in full compliance with international law. "Right now we are half way between Libya and Malta, the situation is calm, the migrants on board have been given blankets and food and received medical assistance from our doctors and nurses," spokesperson Axel Steier told Radio Capital in response to calls from Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for the crew to be arrested, accusing them of being "pirates". "There is no one with serious injuries. We hope the situation is resolved soon," Steier added in reference to uncertainty over where the ship will dock. The boat found itself at the centres of new controversy on Thursday after Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli accused it of "operating in Libyan waters outside all rules, outside international law" amid confusion over where the ship was actually registered. On Thursday the Netherlands denied reports that the Lifeline and another NGO-run migrant-rescue ship, the Seefuchs, are sailing under Dutch flags. "The Seefuchs and Lifeline are not sailing under Dutch flag as per UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) flag state responsibility," the Netherlands representation at the EU said via Twitter. However on Friday Mission Lifeline confirmed in a tweet that its ship has been registered in the Netherlands since September 2017, attaching a photograph of the registration document to show it. It also said Thursday's rescue operation took place in international waters. Meanwhile Salvini said for "the safety of the crew and passengers" Italy had asked Malta to open its ports. "It is clear that the ship will then have to be impounded and the crew members arrested. No more trafficking by sea," he added. However, La Valletta immediately denied having received a formal request from Italy to allow the ship to dock. Salvini has spearheaded the tough stance on migrants and NGOs operating humanitarian missions in the Mediterranean of the new League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government that saw migrant-rescue ship Aquarius, which is run by another NGO, have to travel to Valencia last week after it was denied permission to dock in an Italian port.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Italy requests Malta to take Lifeline (2)

Italy requests Malta to take Lifeline (2)

 
Lifeline 'in compliance with international law,' NGO says

Lifeline 'in compliance with international law,' NGO says

 
Prosecutors request trial for Turin mayor over stampede

Prosecutors request trial for Turin mayor over stampede

 
Real leprosy is European hypocrisy - Di Maio tells Macron (2)

Real leprosy is European hypocrisy - Di Maio tells Macron (2)

 
Milan bourse plunges, spread goes up to 238 points

Milan bourse plunges, spread goes up to 238 points

 
Saviano security detail will be assessed - Salvini (3)

Saviano security detail will be assessed - Salvini (3)

 
Salvini is 'minister of underworld' - Saviano (2)

Salvini is 'minister of underworld' - Saviano (2)

 
Rescue legal, give us port of safety - Lifeline (2)

Rescue legal, give us port of safety - Lifeline (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

 
Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

 
Lecce da «barocca» a «impacchettata»: in restauro due simboli della città, invisibili ai turisti

Lecce da «barocca» a «impacchettata»: in restauro due simboli della città

 
Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

 
Sulla stazione centrale di Bari Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari
Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

 
La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

 
Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

 
Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

 
Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

 
Mondiali robotica, dal Canada l'esibizione dei maghetti della Tommaso Fiore

Mondiali robotica, dal Canada l'esibizione dei maghetti della Tommaso Fiore

 
Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

 
Mancini a Matera: «Il Brasile vincerà il Mondiale»

Mancini a Matera: «Nel 2019 l'Italia qui per giocare una partita»

 
Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

 
Decaro a Santa Scolastica: «Entro la fine dell'estate riapriamo il museo»

Decaro a Santa Scolastica: «Entro la fine dell'estate riapriamo il museo»

 
A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

 
Una «bottega solidale» frutto d'impegno di 20 ragazzi disabili

Una «bottega solidale» frutto d'impegno di 20 ragazzi disabili

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
"Mi sparavano e ridevano"

"Mi sparavano e ridevano"

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Mondo TV
La premier neozelandese diventa mamma

La premier neozelandese diventa mamma

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 22 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 22 giugno 2018

 
Economia TV
Arriva App Nugo, tutto il viaggio sullo smartphone

Arriva App Nugo, tutto il viaggio sullo smartphone

 
Calcio TV
Messi male, e la papera Caballero

Messi male, e la papera Caballero

 
Spettacolo TV
Una vita spericolata, diventare criminali per caso

Una vita spericolata, diventare criminali per caso

 

Digital Edition

22.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU