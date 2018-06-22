Prosecutors request trial for Turin mayor over stampede

Turin, June 22 - Prosecutors in Turin on Friday asked for mayor Chiara Appendino and 14 others to be sent to trial for disaster, injury and culpable homicide in relation to the stampede that killed one person in left over 1,500 injured during an open air screening of the Champions League Final on June 3,2017, in Turin's Piazza San Carlo. Other suspects include former city cabinet chief Paolo Giordana and the then police commissioner Angelo Sanna. Prosecutors believe the event was badly organised and should not have been allowed to take place. A parallel police investigation claims the chaos was caused by a group of young pickpocketers using pepper spray.