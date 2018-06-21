Rescue legal, give us port of safety - Lifeline (2)

Rome, June 21 - The Mission Lifeline NGO on denied that its rescue of over 200 migrants off the coast of Libya was illegal and called for a port of safety to be assigned on Thursday. "LIFELINE urges a Port of Safety for 224 people rescued in international waters, in line with international law," it said via Twitter. "The LIFELINE was the best equipped asset on scene, due to a situation in need of immediate response, ppl had been taken on board.