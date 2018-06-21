Rome
Salvini is 'minister of underworld' - Saviano (2)
Writer accuses deputy of silencing those who report on mob
21 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 21 - Roberto Saviano blasted Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday after he said the anti-mafia writer's security detail would be reviewed. "Italy is the Western country with the highest number of journalists under security escort because it has the world's most powerful criminal organizations," Saviano said via Twitter. "But Matteo Salvini, the interior minister, instead of fighting the mafias, threatens to silence those who report on it. #MinistrodellaMalavita (#MinisteroftheUnderworld).
