Geneva
Disturbing when Christians indifferent to suffering - pope (2)
Francis on ecumenical visit to Geneva
21 Giugno 2018
Geneva, June 21 - Pope Francis on Thursday expressed dismay at situations in which Christians are unable to show compassion for fellow humans during a ecumenical visit to Geneva. "It is disturbing when some Christians are indifferent to those in difficulty," the pope said. "The conviction of those who believe their benefits are purely sign of divine predilection is even sadder".
