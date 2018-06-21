Italy to propose migrant-protection centres outside EU (2)

Giovedì 21 Giugno 2018 | 18:52

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni

Precari Regione, Consulta boccia«esterni», ma salva gli «interni»
21.06.2018

Puglia, quei vitalizi d’oro
per sei ex parlamentari

ingresso liceo Salvemini a Bari
20.06.2018

Bari, tra insufficienze e bocciature al Liceo Salvemini i professori aggrediti
Oggi la maturità: ecco le tracce

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap
20.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap

Raffaele migliora ma serve ancora aiuto
20.06.2018

Migliora 24enne barese sulla sedia a rotelle, ma serve ancora aiuto

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco
21.06.2018

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari
Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio
16.06.2018

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino
20.06.2018

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine
24.04.2018

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina
20.06.2018

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Rome

Italy to propose migrant-protection centres outside EU (2)

Rome wants more cooperation with third countries

Italy to propose migrant-protection centres outside EU (2)

Rome, June 21 - Italy will propose the creation of European protection centres in migrants' countries of origin and transit in order to assess asylum requests outside Europe, among other measures, at Sunday's information meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, government sources said on Thursday. Rome will also push for stronger relations with third countries to stop the "traffic of death" and the reinforcement of the EU border, the sources said.

