Conte says Merkel called, EU migrant draft doc to be shelved (3)

Giovedì 21 Giugno 2018 | 16:00

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Seu, a Bari c'è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni

Precari Regione, Consulta boccia«esterni», ma salva gli «interni»
21.06.2018

Puglia, quei vitalizi d’oro
per sei ex parlamentari

ingresso liceo Salvemini a Bari
20.06.2018

Bari, tra insufficienze e bocciature al Liceo Salvemini i professori aggrediti
Oggi la maturità: ecco le tracce

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap
20.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap

corsia d'ospedale
19.06.2018

Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco
21.06.2018

Sulla stazione centrale di Bari
Il benvenuto a Papa Francesco

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio
16.06.2018

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino
20.06.2018

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine
24.04.2018

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina
20.06.2018

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

Rome

Conte says Merkel called, EU migrant draft doc to be shelved (3)

Premier says Italy will make proposed at Sunday's meeting

Conte says Merkel called, EU migrant draft doc to be shelved (3)

Rome, June 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said that he had spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday and won assurances that a draft document for Sunday's meeting of eight EU states on migrants would be binned after it irked Rome. Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini had suggested Conte might snub Sunday's meeting after the draft put great stress on the stopping secondary movements of migrants within the EU and speeding procedures to send them back to the State where they first arrived - which is frequently Italy. Conte told European Council President Donald Tusk in Rome on Wednesday that it was unthinkable for Italy to also have to take migrants that have made secondary movements, given that it already is widely recognised as being the country most exposed to primary migrant flows. The premier said on Facebook Thursday that Merkel had called because she was worried that he might not attend the meeting. "The Chancellor clarified that there was a misunderstanding," Conte said, adding that Italy will make a proposal on tackling the migration problem at the meeting. "The draft released yesterday will be shelved. "The meeting (on Sunday) will not end with a written conclusion, but just with a summary of the issues that were addressed and will be discussed at (next week's) European Council. "No one should think they can disregard our positions".

