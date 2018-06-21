Wouldn't want to renegotiate EU contribution-Salvini (2)

Giovedì 21 Giugno 2018 | 13:16

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni

ingresso liceo Salvemini a Bari
20.06.2018

Bari, tra insufficienze e bocciature al Liceo Salvemini i professori aggrediti
Oggi la maturità: ecco le tracce

Precari Regione, Consulta boccia«esterni», ma salva gli «interni»
21.06.2018

Puglia, quei vitalizi d’oro
per sei ex parlamentari

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap
20.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia propone Basentini a capo del Dap

corsia d'ospedale
19.06.2018

Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio
16.06.2018

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino
20.06.2018

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine
24.04.2018

Taranto, rapinatori seminano terrore in gioielleria e spaccano le vetrine

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina
20.06.2018

Carlo Dragonetti, pugliese che diventa star del web in Cina

Rome

Wouldn't want to renegotiate EU contribution-Salvini (2)

Italian interior minister says time to move from chat to deeds

Wouldn't want to renegotiate EU contribution-Salvini (2)

Rome, June 21 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday suggested Italy could demand a re-negotiation of its European Union contribution if it does not get satisfactory responses from the bloc on addressing migration. "I'm optimistic about reaching a satisfactory agreement," Salvini told State broadcaster RAI. "Everyone agrees about the protection of the external borders. "We'll see whether, after years of chatter, we move to deeds. "We cannot pay six billion euros a year to the EU and get a poke in the eye in return. "I would not want to be forced to renegotiate this contribution".

