We'll say No if EU doesn't change rules - Salvini (3)

Rome, June 21 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that Italy will not accept proposals that do not satisfy its demands for a sea change in the EU's approach to migration. Rome is unhappy about a draft document on European rules on asylum ahead of an informal meeting of eight countries in Brussels on Sunday in view of next week's European Council summit. "(Premier Giuseppe) Conte will go to Brussels. Either there is a useful proposal, including one that defends refugees, and these rules change, or we'll say No," Salvini, who is also deputy premier and League leader, told State broadcaster RAI. "He has my total support to discuss something that is useful to our security". Salvini suggested Conte might snub Sunday's meeting on Sunday after the draft put great stress on the stopping secondary movements of migrants within the EU and speeding procedures to send them back to the State where they first arrived - which is frequently Italy. Conte told European Council President Donald Tusk in Rome on Wednesday that it was unthinkable for Italy to also have to take migrants that have made secondary movements, given that it already is widely recognised as being the country most exposed to primary migrant flows. "I told him in advance that I am not willing to discuss secondary movements at the Brussels pre-summit without first having addressed the emergency of the primary movements that Italy is tackling alone," Conte said via Twitter.