Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Seu, a Bari c'è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni

corsia d'ospedale
19.06.2018

Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine

blitz contro clan baresi
18.06.2018

Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket

ingresso liceo Salvemini a Bari
20.06.2018

Bari, tra insufficienze e bocciature al Liceo Salvemini i professori aggrediti
Oggi la maturità: ecco le tracce

Per l'omicidio Reale del 2016arresti della Polizia a Taranto
19.06.2018

Per l'omicidio Reale del 2016
arresti della Polizia a Taranto

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta
18.06.2018

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

Mancini a Matera: «Il Brasile vincerà il Mondiale»
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera: «Nel 2019 l'Italia qui per giocare una partita»

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti
18.06.2018

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari
17.06.2018

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Italian proposal seeks to protect EU border-Salvini (2)

Those who think Italy should keep being landing point 'wrong'

Italian proposal seeks to protect EU border-Salvini (2)

Rome, June 20 - The Italian government is working on a proposal to take to the upcoming European summit that will seek to bolster the EU external border and combat migrant flows, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday. "Soon I'll have talks with Premier (Giuseppe) Conte and Deputy Premier (and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi) Di Maio," Salvini said, referring to the proposal. "The aim is to protect the external border, not to share the problem among European countries but to solve the problem at the source. "If anyone in the EU thinks Italy should keep being a landing point and refugee camp, they have misunderstood".

