EU must change or we'll rethink funding - Salvini (2)

Rome, June 20 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that Italy would rethink its contributions to the EU unless that bloc changes its approach on migrants, when asked about what would happen if the Dublin Regulation on asylum is not reformed. "The air is Europe is changing and we are optimistic," Salvini told a news conference after meeting his Austrian counterpart Herbet Kickl and Austria Vice-Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache. "We are also extremely confident about the Austrian (EU duty) presidency and we trust in the good sense of our European colleagues, in part because we don't want to have to renegotiate Italian financing to the European Union".