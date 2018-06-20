Mercoledì 20 Giugno 2018 | 17:58

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni

corsia d'ospedale
19.06.2018

Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine

blitz contro clan baresi
18.06.2018

Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket

Per l'omicidio Reale del 2016arresti della Polizia a Taranto
19.06.2018

Per l'omicidio Reale del 2016
arresti della Polizia a Taranto

Ilva
19.06.2018

Ilva, Di Maio: tarantini da garantire
Arcelor: siamo pronti a iniziare

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta
18.06.2018

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

Mancini a Matera: «Il Brasile vincerà il Mondiale»
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera: «Nel 2019 l'Italia qui per giocare una partita»

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti
18.06.2018

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari
17.06.2018

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Trade in fake Italian goods costs 1-2% of GDP (2)

Value of counterfeit and pirated Italian goods worth over 35 bn

Trade in fake Italian goods costs 1-2% of GDP (2)

Rome, June 20 - The OECD said in a report on Wednesday that global trade in fake Italian goods such as luxury handbags, watches, foodstuffs and car parts is costing Italy's economy the equivalent of 1-2% of GDP in terms of lost sales. "Trade in counterfeit goods and the Italian economy estimates the total value of counterfeit and pirated Italian goods sold worldwide at over 35 billion euros for 2013, equivalent to 4.9% of global Italian manufacturing sales," the OECD said. "This resulted in over 25 billion euros in lost sales by Italian companies in a year when Italy's GDP was 1.6 trillion euros". The highest losses in sales in 2013 were for high-tech electronic, electrical and optical products, followed by clothing, footwear, leather and related products, the OECD said. In terms of market share, the biggest losses were in the watch and jewellery sector, where the counterfeit market caused a 7.5% loss in sales.

