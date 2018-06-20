Rome
Combat fraud to finance tax cuts - Tria (2)
Reduce tax-to-GDP ratio for more growth says economy minister
20 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 20 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Wednesday that the League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government is aiming to clamp down in tax evasion and fraud and use the money to finance tax cuts. "The Italian government will commit itself to putting into act initiatives to combat evasion and fraud, with the awareness that only effective action against illegality can lead to greater resources to reduce the tax-to-GDP ratio," he told an event organized by the finance police. The minister said the tax-to-GDP ratio was "high" and bringing it down would help sustain economic growth.
