Bottura eatery declared best world's restaurant for 2nd time (2)

Rome, June 20 - Italian chef Massimo Bottura's Osteria Francescana in Modena has been declared the world's best restaurant for a second time. The eatery came top of the 2018 ranking of the The World's 50 Best Restaurants, an award which is sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. It also had the top spot in 2016 and was second last year. "Massimo Bottura may be a big personality with high-profile international projects, but Osteria Francescana remains a small, discreet restaurant in the relatively modest Italian town of Modena," said the award's website. "It also happens to deliver one of the very finest dining experiences in the world, combining nods to tradition with fierce modernity, philosophical conceptions with old-fashioned flavour, warmth with daring. "Bottura weaves a range of narratives through his dishes, playing with ingredients from the surrounding Emilia-Romagna region. "The kitchen's creations are heavily influenced by art and music (in particular, jazz), and the dining space is made up of three elegant rooms that are adorned with high-quality contemporary artwork".