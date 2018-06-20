Paris
Number of Italians emigrating up 11% in 2016-OECD (2)
Real number probably higher' says report
20 Giugno 2018
Paris, June 20 - The number of Italians emigrants rose 11% in 2016, the OECD said in its e 2018 International Migration Outlook on Wednesday. "A growing number of Italians left the country," the report said. "The number of Italians who declared their transfer of residence abroad increased by over 11% from 102,000 in 2015 to 114,000 in 2016. "Declared emigration is likely an underestimation; estimates of the actual Italian emigration in 2016 range between 125,000 and 300,000".
