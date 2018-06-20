Mercoledì 20 Giugno 2018 | 16:14

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
20.06.2018

Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni

corsia d'ospedale
19.06.2018

Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine

blitz contro clan baresi
18.06.2018

Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket

Ilva
19.06.2018

Ilva, Di Maio: tarantini da garantire
Arcelor: siamo pronti a iniziare

Per l'omicidio Reale del 2016arresti della Polizia a Taranto
19.06.2018

Per l'omicidio Reale del 2016
arresti della Polizia a Taranto

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste
19.06.2018

Guerra tra clan, omicidio a Vieste

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta
18.06.2018

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

Mancini a Matera: «Il Brasile vincerà il Mondiale»
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera: «Nel 2019 l'Italia qui per giocare una partita»

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti
18.06.2018

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari
17.06.2018

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti
20.06.2018

Incidente sulla tangenziale sud di Bari: due feriti

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Migrant arrivals by sea down 34% in 2017 - OECD (2)

Organization cites Italian agreements with Libya

Migrant arrivals by sea down 34% in 2017 - OECD (2)

Rome, June 20 - The OECD said Wednesday that the number of migrants to arrive in Italy via sea fell by over a third last year. "In 2017, 119,000 migrants landed on the Italian coasts, 34% fewer than in 2016 and 22% fewer than in 2015," the Paris-based organisation said in its 2018 International Migration Outlook. "This reduction follows the Italian-Libyan agreements signed at the beginning of 2017 which imposed a barrier to migrant inflows from Africa. "Even so, the main sources remain Nigeria, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire".

