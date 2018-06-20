Pozzallo
Coast Guard ship with 509 migrants lands in Pozzallo
Survivors of wreck rescued by US ship report 70 missing
20 Giugno 2018
Pozzallo, June 20 - And Italian Coast Guard ship, the Diciotti, landed in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo overnight and the 509 asylum seekers on board disembarked. The people were saved in seven different operations at sea. They included survivors of a wreck who were initially rescued by US Navy ship Preston. The survivors said around 70 people who were travelling on a rubber dinghy with them are missing, including a pregnant woman and a young mother with a newborn baby.
