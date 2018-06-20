Rome
Finance police track down 1,000 big tax dodgers (2)
Evaders had tried to deprive authorities of 2.3 bn euros
20 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 20 - Italian tax police said Wednesday that they tracked down around 1,000 big tax evaders who had sought to deprive the authorities of 2.3 billion euros, around two million euros each, in the period between January 1, 2017 and May 31 this year. The police force said it identified almost 13,000 tax evaders in total in the period and presented charges for 23,000 fiscal crimes. It said it found irregularities in 40% of the public tender contracts it examined. The value of those contracts was 2.9 billion euros. The finance police said it had found 8,400 people responsible for causing damage to the public coffers, including via waste and inefficiency, at an overall cost to the State of five billion euros.
Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine
Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket
Ilva, Di Maio: tarantini da garantire
Arcelor: siamo pronti a iniziare
Per l'omicidio Reale del 2016
arresti della Polizia a Taranto