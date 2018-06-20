Rome
Racial laws, Moro among subjects in high-school final exams
Around 500,000 young people face first test, on Italian
20 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 20 - The principle of equality in the Italian Constitution and racial persecution under Fascism as portrayed in Giorgio Bassani's The Garden of the Finzi-Continis were among the subjects on the Italian test faced in the final exams of high-school students across the country on Wednesday. Around 500,000 people were taking the first part of their high-school finals in Italy on Wednesday. Other subjects on the paper were about former premier Aldo Moro, who was murdered by Red Brigades terrorists 40 years ago, the use of propaganda and the bioethics of cloning.
