Rome
EU must be united in response on refugees- Mattarella (2)
European Union cannot leave individual States alone - president
20 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 20 - President Sergio Mattarella called for a united European Union response in his message for World Refugee Day on Wednesday. "The international community must act with common, long-term policy choices to manage a phenomenon that involves the whole world," the head of State said. "The European Union, in particular, must be capable of intervening, without delegating the responsibility of addressing the emergency to the countries of first-arrival". Mattarella stressed that Italy "contributes to the duty to provide solidarity, assistance and accomodation for those who are forced to leave their homelands, following the hope of a better future for themselves and their children".
Seu, a Bari c’è un quarto caso: ricoverata una bimba di due anni
Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine
Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket
Ilva, Di Maio: tarantini da garantire
Arcelor: siamo pronti a iniziare
Per l'omicidio Reale del 2016
arresti della Polizia a Taranto