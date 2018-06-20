EU must be united in response on refugees- Mattarella (2)

Rome, June 20 - President Sergio Mattarella called for a united European Union response in his message for World Refugee Day on Wednesday. "The international community must act with common, long-term policy choices to manage a phenomenon that involves the whole world," the head of State said. "The European Union, in particular, must be capable of intervening, without delegating the responsibility of addressing the emergency to the countries of first-arrival". Mattarella stressed that Italy "contributes to the duty to provide solidarity, assistance and accomodation for those who are forced to leave their homelands, following the hope of a better future for themselves and their children".