Rome
Cucchi Carabinieri cop witness says being threatened (2)
Casamassima appeals to govt for help
19 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 19 - A Carabinieri police officer who gave evidence against colleagues accused of causing the death in custody of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in October 2009 said Tuesday that he was facing reprisals and called on the government to help. Riccardo Casamassima gave evidence at the trial of five Carabinieri, three of them accused of causing Cucchi's death by beating him. Cucchi died in hospital a week after his arrest on a minor drugs charge. "I find myself suffering many consequences for having done my duty, as a man and as a Carabiniere, by giving evidence in the trial regarding Stefano Cucchi, who died because he was beaten by my colleagues," Casamassima said in a video on Facebook. "I appeal to ministers (Matteo) Salvini and (Luigi) Di Maio and Premier (Giuseppe) Conte: listen to me".
Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket
Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldo
ok al progetto da 207 milioni
A Bari la due giorni di Vasco lascia 100mila fan «Senza parole». «Puglia è come casa»
Montescaglioso, 42enne ucciso
e scaricato in campagna Foto
Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine