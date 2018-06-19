We understand Italy's evaluations on migrants-Merkel (3)

Berlin, June 19 - German Chancellor Angela Markel said Tuesday that she and French President Emmanuel Macron understood the Italian government's demands for greater assistance from its European partners in dealing with the flow of asylum seekers from North Africa. "We conceive migration as a common challenge," Merkel told a news conference after meeting Macron in Meseberg. "Our object remains a European response. "We want to avert Europe dividing. We support the Commission's proposal and the reinforcement of (EU border agency) Frontex. "We understand Italy's evaluations on migration". Macron also said that a European response was needed when asked about the case of NGO-run migrant-rescue ship Aquarius, which docked in Spain at the weekend after Italy denied it access to its ports. Macron said that he had guaranteed more cooperation to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, whom he met last week. "We'll react in a coordinated way," he said. "We cannot respond in an efficient way without coordination".