European response needed on migrants - Macron (2)

Berlin, June 19 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that a European response was needed to the issue of asylum seekers when asked about the case of NGO-run migrant-rescue ship Aquarius, which docked in Spain at the weekend after Italy denied it access to its ports. After meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Meseberg, Macron said that he had guaranteed more cooperation to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, whom he met last week. "We'll react in a coordinated way," he said. "We cannot respond in an efficient way without coordination".