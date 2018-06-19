Berlin
We understand Italy's evaluations on migrants-Merkel (2)
European solution to crisis needed says German leader
19 Giugno 2018
Berlin, June 19 - German Chancellor Angela Markel said Tuesday that she and French President Emmanuel Macron understood the Italian government's demands for greater assistance from its European partners in dealing with the flow of asylum seekers from North Africa. "We conceive migration as a common challenge," Merkel told a news conference after meeting Macron in Meseberg. "Our object remains a European response. "We want to avert Europe dividing. We support the Commission's proposal and the reinforcement of (EU border agency) Frontex. "We understand Italy's evaluations on migration".
Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket
Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldo
ok al progetto da 207 milioni
A Bari la due giorni di Vasco lascia 100mila fan «Senza parole». «Puglia è come casa»
Montescaglioso, 42enne ucciso
e scaricato in campagna Foto
Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine