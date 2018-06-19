We understand Italy's evaluations on migrants-Merkel (2)

Berlin, June 19 - German Chancellor Angela Markel said Tuesday that she and French President Emmanuel Macron understood the Italian government's demands for greater assistance from its European partners in dealing with the flow of asylum seekers from North Africa. "We conceive migration as a common challenge," Merkel told a news conference after meeting Macron in Meseberg. "Our object remains a European response. "We want to avert Europe dividing. We support the Commission's proposal and the reinforcement of (EU border agency) Frontex. "We understand Italy's evaluations on migration".