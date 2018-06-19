We understand Italy's evaluations on migrants-Merkel (2)

Martedì 19 Giugno 2018 | 19:07

blitz contro clan baresi
18.06.2018

Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldook al progetto da 207 milioni
17.06.2018

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldo
ok al progetto da 207 milioni

SAN NICOLA SOLD OUTRock ed emozioni, a Bari Vascolascia i 50mila «Senza parole»
17.06.2018

A Bari la due giorni di Vasco lascia 100mila fan «Senza parole». «Puglia è come casa»

Montescaglioso, ammazzato a coltellate un 42enne
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, 42enne ucciso
e scaricato in campagna Foto

corsia d'ospedale
19.06.2018

Direttori generali delle Asl
via ai colloqui per le nomine

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio
16.06.2018

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta
18.06.2018

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi
16.06.2018

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti
18.06.2018

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari
17.06.2018

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Maltempo, il mini tornato al largo di San Foca nel Salento
15.06.2018

Maltempo, il mini tornado al largo di San Foca nel Salento

Le Pink Bari volano in finale per lo scudetto
18.06.2018

La Primavera della Pink Bari vola in finale per lo scudetto

Berlin

We understand Italy's evaluations on migrants-Merkel (2)

European solution to crisis needed says German leader

We understand Italy's evaluations on migrants-Merkel (2)

Berlin, June 19 - German Chancellor Angela Markel said Tuesday that she and French President Emmanuel Macron understood the Italian government's demands for greater assistance from its European partners in dealing with the flow of asylum seekers from North Africa. "We conceive migration as a common challenge," Merkel told a news conference after meeting Macron in Meseberg. "Our object remains a European response. "We want to avert Europe dividing. We support the Commission's proposal and the reinforcement of (EU border agency) Frontex. "We understand Italy's evaluations on migration".

