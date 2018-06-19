Rome
Speranza reports Salvini for inciting hatred (2)
Move linked to proposed census of Roma says LeU lawmaker
19 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 19 - Roberto Speranza, a lawmaker for the leftwing Freedom and Equality (LeU) group, said Tuesday that he had reported Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly inciting racial hatred. The move is related to Salvini's call for a census of people of Roma ethnicity, Speranza said. "Enough is enough," Speranza said. "Today again Salvini was insisting on the (idea of) a census for Roma. "Words are no longer enough for me. That's why I have decided to report the minister".
