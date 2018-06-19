Rome
Drugs, loan-sharking ring busted, 58 arrested (2)
Mafia methods cited as aggravating factor in charges
Rome, June 19 - Italian State and Carabinieri police and Spain's Guardia Civil carried out a huge operation to arrest 58 people on Tuesday and break up an alleged ring involved in drug dealing, money laundering, loan sharking, extortion and kidnapping. The suspects were arrested in Rome, the Italian regions of Sardinia, Molise and Piedmont, and in Spain, and the charges cited the use of mafia methods as an aggravating factor.
