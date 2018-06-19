Vatican City
Synod on youth to tackle gays, gender issues (2)
Preparatory document says NEETs have given up dreaming
19 Giugno 2018
Vatican City, June 19 - Homosexuality and gender issues will be among the subjects the Catholic Church will look in October's synod of bishops on the needs of young people, according to a preparatory document released by the Vatican on Tuesday. The document said that several national episcopal conferences believe that issues related to sexuality should be discussed more openly by the Church and without prejudices. It also touched on the jobs emergency, saying that many young people have "stopped dreaming" because of it and expressing concern about the plight of 'NEETs' - people not in employment, education or training.
