Rome
Coast Guard ship with over 500 migrants headed to Pozzallo
Coast Guard vessel Diciotti also transporting dead body
19 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 19 - After a long wait in waters off Malta for the assignment of a port of safety, the Italian Coast Guard ship Diciotti is heading to the Sicilian port of Pozzallo with 519 asylum seekers on board. The people were saved in seven different operations at sea. The Diciotti, which is expected to dock late on Tuesday, is also carrying a dead body. Another migrant-boat wreck, meanwhile, has taken place off the coast of Libya. The Libyan coast guard managed to save 115 people, but five drowned.
