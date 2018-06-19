Stop VAT hike - majority resolution on DEF (2)

Martedì 19 Giugno 2018 | 14:25

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

blitz contro clan baresi
18.06.2018

Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldook al progetto da 207 milioni
17.06.2018

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldo
ok al progetto da 207 milioni

SAN NICOLA SOLD OUTRock ed emozioni, a Bari Vascolascia i 50mila «Senza parole»
17.06.2018

A Bari la due giorni di Vasco lascia 100mila fan «Senza parole». «Puglia è come casa»

Montescaglioso, ammazzato a coltellate un 42enne
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, 42enne ucciso
e scaricato in campagna Foto

Scanzano, botte a coppia anzianiin casa: lei è al letto col tumore
17.06.2018

Scanzano J., botte a coppia anziani in casa: lei è al letto col tumore

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio
16.06.2018

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta
18.06.2018

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi
16.06.2018

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti
18.06.2018

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari
17.06.2018

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Maltempo, il mini tornato al largo di San Foca nel Salento
15.06.2018

Maltempo, il mini tornado al largo di San Foca nel Salento

Le Pink Bari volano in finale per lo scudetto
18.06.2018

La Primavera della Pink Bari vola in finale per lo scudetto

Rome

Stop VAT hike - majority resolution on DEF (2)

Call for new dialogue for more flexible EU budget rules

Stop VAT hike - majority resolution on DEF (2)

Rome, June 19 - The parliamentary majority backing the League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government presented a resolution on the DEF economic blueprint on Tuesday to make the executive commit to averting a rise in value-added tax that is scheduled to kick in unless alternative budget funding can be found. The move also regards hikes on petrol and diesel duties that are in the so-called 'safeguard' budget clauses, said the resolution's rapporteur, M5S member Federico d'Inca, as he outlined its contents in the Lower House. The resolution said it was necessary to have dialogue in Europe to obtain more flexible budget rules.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Coast Guard ship with over 500 migrants headed to Pozzallo

Coast Guard ship with over 500 migrants headed to Pozzallo

 
Mustn't jeopardize debt reduction - Tria (3)

Mustn't jeopardize debt reduction - Tria (3)

 
Not giving up on Roma census proposal - Salvini (3)

Not giving up on Roma census proposal - Salvini (3)

 
Stop VAT hike - majority resolution on DEF (2)

Stop VAT hike - majority resolution on DEF (2)

 
Salvini mistaken but Italy can't be abandoned - Moscovici (3)

Salvini mistaken but Italy can't be abandoned - Moscovici (3)

 
Raggi summoned by Roma stadium prosecutors again (3)

Raggi summoned by Roma stadium prosecutors again (3)

 
Young lawyer opens package bomb, may lose hands

Young lawyer opens package bomb, may lose hands

 
Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (5)

Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (5)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

 
Una «bottega solidale» frutto d'impegno di 20 ragazzi disabili

Una «bottega solidale» frutto d'impegno di 20 ragazzi disabili

 
Le Pink Bari volano in finale per lo scudetto

La Primavera della Pink Bari vola in finale per lo scudetto

 
Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

 
Mondiali robotica, il video spot dei 5 piccoli geni baresi per andare in Canada

Mondiali robotica, il video spot dei 5 piccoli geni baresi per andare in Canada

 
Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

 
Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

 
Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

 
Corri di notte con la GazzettaIl 29 c'è la Bari Night Run T-Roc

La corsa notturna Vd
della «Gazzetta»
torna la Bari Night Run

 
Corri di notte con la GazzettaIl 29 c'è la Bari Night Run T-Roc

Corri la sera con la «Gazzetta»: il 29 giugno c'è la Bari Night Run Video

 
Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

 
È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

 
Taranto, truppe schierate sul Mar Piccolo: ecco la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini

Taranto, ecco sul Mar Piccolo la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini

 
Bari, treni in ritardo fino a due ore: l'attesa dei passeggeri sui piazzali della stazione

Bari, treni in ritardo fino a due ore: l'attesa dei passeggeri sui piazzali della stazione

 
Lecce, tempesta nella notte: crolli, alberi caduti e strade interrotte

Lecce, tempesta nella notte: crolli, alberi caduti e strade interrotte

 
Bari, la pioggia è finita ma gli effetti restano

Bari, la pioggia è finita ma gli effetti restano

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Migranti, Moscovici: solidarieta' a Italia ma no a nazionalismo

Migranti, Moscovici: solidarieta' a Italia ma no a nazionalismo

 
Mondo TV
La dipendenza da videogame ora e' ufficialmente malattia

La dipendenza da videogame ora e' ufficialmente malattia

 
Economia TV
Tesla: Musk scrive a dipendenti, c'e' un sabotatore

Tesla: Musk scrive a dipendenti, c'e' un sabotatore

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 20 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 20 giugno 2018

 
Spettacolo TV
La scoperta interiore di Martino

La scoperta interiore di Martino

 
Calcio TV
Mondiali: Inghilterra batte Tunisia 2-1, oggi Russia-Egitto

Mondiali: Inghilterra batte Tunisia 2-1, oggi Russia-Egitto

 

Digital Edition

19.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU