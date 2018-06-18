Raggi summoned by Roma stadium prosecutors again (3)

Lunedì 18 Giugno 2018 | 19:31

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

SAN NICOLA SOLD OUTRock ed emozioni, a Bari Vascolascia i 50mila «Senza parole»
17.06.2018

A Bari la due giorni di Vasco lascia 100mila fan «Senza parole». «Puglia è come casa»

blitz contro clan baresi
18.06.2018

Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldook al progetto da 207 milioni
17.06.2018

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldo
ok al progetto da 207 milioni

Montescaglioso, ammazzato a coltellate un 42enne
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, 42enne ucciso
e scaricato in campagna Foto

Conte e Salvini, prossime vacanze in Puglia: ecco le curiosità
16.06.2018

Conte e Salvini, prossime vacanze in Puglia: ecco le curiosità

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio
16.06.2018

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi
16.06.2018

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi
14.06.2018

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti
18.06.2018

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari
17.06.2018

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Taranto, truppe schierate sul Mar Piccolo: ecco la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini
16.06.2018

Taranto, ecco sul Mar Piccolo la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio
15.06.2018

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

Rome

Raggi summoned by Roma stadium prosecutors again (3)

Rome Mayor spoke to investigators about case on Friday

Raggi summoned by Roma stadium prosecutors again (3)

Rome, June 18 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was again summoned on Monday by prosecutors investigating alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium, sources said. Raggi was questioned by investigators as a witness with knowledge of the case on Friday. Last week investigators said that neither Raggi nor the Serie A club were suspected of any wrongdoing after the arrest of nine people over the alleged graft. The investigation regards alleged corruption linked to a revision of the initial project. The revision was okayed by Raggi's administration in February 2017 and saw the volume of the project cut by half. The city said Monday that so far its checks had not detected any anomalies in the procedures for the stadium. "Roma's stadium will certainly be part of this city's future," said Rome city planing chief Luca Montuori. "If the procedure was correct, as we believe it was, then we can move forward. "We decided to verify some key parts because the citizens have the right to responses about what has been happening over the last few days. "No part of the procedure seems in the slightest way affected by the problems that we are reading about in the newspapers. "If this is confirmed, we'll keep going".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Raggi summoned by Roma stadium prosecutors again (3)

Raggi summoned by Roma stadium prosecutors again (3)

 
Young lawyer opens package bomb, may lose hands

Young lawyer opens package bomb, may lose hands

 
Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (5)

Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (5)

 
Salvini's Roma census abhorrent - Martina (3)

Salvini's Roma census abhorrent - Martina (3)

 
Di Maio starts talks to protect gig economy workers (2)

Di Maio starts talks to protect gig economy workers (2)

 
>>>ANSA/ Giorgio Armani casual with double-breasted elegance

>>>ANSA/ Giorgio Armani casual with double-breasted elegance

 
Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (4)

Census of Roma people coming up - Salvini (4)

 
Census on basis of ethnicity illegal- Roma association (2)

Census on basis of ethnicity illegal- Roma association (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

 
Una «bottega solidale» frutto d'impegno di 20 ragazzi disabili

Una «bottega solidale» frutto d'impegno di 20 ragazzi disabili

 
Le Pink Bari volano in finale per lo scudetto

La Primavera della Pink Bari vola in finale per lo scudetto

 
Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

 
Mondiali robotica, il video spot dei 5 piccoli geni baresi per andare in Canada

Mondiali robotica, il video spot dei 5 piccoli geni baresi per andare in Canada

 
Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

 
Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

 
Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

 
Corri di notte con la GazzettaIl 29 c'è la Bari Night Run T-Roc

La corsa notturna Vd
della «Gazzetta»
torna la Bari Night Run

 
Corri di notte con la GazzettaIl 29 c'è la Bari Night Run T-Roc

Corri la sera con la «Gazzetta»: il 29 giugno c'è la Bari Night Run Video

 
Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

 
È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

 
Taranto, truppe schierate sul Mar Piccolo: ecco la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini

Taranto, ecco sul Mar Piccolo la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini

 
Bari, treni in ritardo fino a due ore: l'attesa dei passeggeri sui piazzali della stazione

Bari, treni in ritardo fino a due ore: l'attesa dei passeggeri sui piazzali della stazione

 
Lecce, tempesta nella notte: crolli, alberi caduti e strade interrotte

Lecce, tempesta nella notte: crolli, alberi caduti e strade interrotte

 
Bari, la pioggia è finita ma gli effetti restano

Bari, la pioggia è finita ma gli effetti restano

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Cade grosso ramo in strada in centro a Roma

Cade grosso ramo in strada in centro a Roma

 
Economia TV
Con Def impegno per stop Iva

Con Def impegno per stop Iva

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Mondo TV
Aquiloni incendiari da Gaze, monito di Israele

Aquiloni incendiari da Gaze, monito di Israele

 
Spettacolo TV
Rifugiati di ieri e di oggi

Rifugiati di ieri e di oggi

 
Calcio TV
Mondiali: la cabala delle partenze flop

Mondiali: la cabala delle partenze flop

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per martedi', 19 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 19 giugno 2018

 

Digital Edition

18.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU