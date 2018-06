Young lawyer opens package bomb, may lose hands

Salerno, June 18 - A 29-year-old civil law attorney risks losing both of his hands after opening a package bomb on Friday that was addressed to him and found at the entrance gate to his home in Montecorvino Rovella, in the province of Salerno. Giampiero Delli Bovi had completed his law internship and subsequently continued work at the law offices of Martino D'Onofrio, who was recently elected town mayor, but Delli Bovi himself does not hold any political office.