Eight-year, nine-month term requested for Spada (2)

Rome, June 18 - Prosecutors on Monday requested that allegedly Ostia clan member Roberto Spada be jailed for eight years, nine months for a brutal attack in November on two members of a crew working for State broadcaster RAI in the Rome seaside district. The prosecutors requested the same term be handed down to Spada's bodyguard, Ruben Nelson Del Puerto, for alleged criminal injury and private violence aggravated by mafia methods. While being asked about the Spadas' alleged support for far-right group CasaPound, he head-butted and broke the nose of RAI reporter Daniele Piervincenzi and also attacked cameraman Edoardo Anselmi on November 7. Anselmi suffered bruising on his back after being hit with a stick.