ANSA/ Giorgio Armani casual with double-breasted elegance

Milan, June 18 - The double-breasted jacket, that classic symbol of formality, in the hands of Giorgio Armani is transformed for summer into an elegant and casual look, paired with shorts, and worn over a vest or even on bare skin like a blouson. "Nowadays there are various forms of elegance, a mixing of different things, because dressing takes into account a world that has changed," the designer said. Speaking of the garment at the heart of his new collection, the double-breasted jacket, Armani said, "It is usually worn for a formal occasion, while I wanted to show how it can take the place of a sports garment, if it's made in printed silk, in a light fabric". He said that by changing its form depending on the occasion, the formal jacket becomes "wearable, accessible to everyone". Armani said when he looked at the models prior to the runway show, they "seemed like workers who put on an old jacket because they feel more dressed up". Therein lies the great work of style, the ability to transform the double-breasted jacket of the manager or the politician into a garment that Armani called "informal, casual, democratic". The collection also elevates denim in an elegant dress with jacket, shirt, and jeans, which he said "has lost that poor man's air, taking up one that's very sophisticated". The fluid double-breasted suit worn with a side-buttoned vest or crewneck sweater, all in light, summer shades ranging from chalk white to hemp gray, interspersed with blue, and accents of turquoise, jade green, and powder blue. The surfaces are equally light, with abstract prints and the brand's new logo. ß "It's very difficult to talk about the future of elegance," Armani said. He put his seal on the final piece of the show in a simple blue T-shirt with "Giorgio" written on it. "We debated for a long time about whether or not to write Giorgio," he said. "Everyone calls me Signor Armani, but at my age it's better to be familiar, and so I say, 'call me Giorgio," he said with a smile.