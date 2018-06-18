Census on basis of ethnicity illegal- Roma association (2)

Lunedì 18 Giugno 2018 | 18:00

SAN NICOLA SOLD OUTRock ed emozioni, a Bari Vascolascia i 50mila «Senza parole»
17.06.2018

A Bari la due giorni di Vasco lascia 100mila fan «Senza parole». «Puglia è come casa»

blitz contro clan baresi
18.06.2018

Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldook al progetto da 207 milioni
17.06.2018

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldo
ok al progetto da 207 milioni

Montescaglioso, ammazzato a coltellate un 42enne
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, 42enne ucciso
e scaricato in campagna Foto

Conte e Salvini, prossime vacanze in Puglia: ecco le curiosità
16.06.2018

Conte e Salvini, prossime vacanze in Puglia: ecco le curiosità

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio
16.06.2018

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi
16.06.2018

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi
14.06.2018

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti
18.06.2018

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari
17.06.2018

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Taranto, truppe schierate sul Mar Piccolo: ecco la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini
16.06.2018

Taranto, ecco sul Mar Piccolo la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio
15.06.2018

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

Rome

Census on basis of ethnicity illegal- Roma association (2)

Roma sometimes 'more Italian' than other citizens - Stasolla

Census on basis of ethnicity illegal- Roma association (2)

Rome, June 18 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's plan to conduct a sort of census of Italy's ethnic Roma population is illegal, according to the president of an association that defends the rights of the nation's Roma and Sinti communities. "The interior minister does not seem to know that a census on the basis of ethnicity is not permitted by the law," said Carlo Stasolla, president of the Associazione 21 Luglio. "Besides data and figures about who lives in the formal and informal settlements already exist and the few undocumented Roma are effectively stateless, and therefore cannot be expelled. "We also recall that Italian Roma have been present in our country for at least half a century and sometimes they are 'more Italian' than many of our fellow citizens".

18.06.2018

