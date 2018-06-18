Vatican City
Vatican's Gendarmerie get Tasers (2)
Some officers already armed with electroshock weapon
18 Giugno 2018
Vatican City, June 18 - The Vatican has decided to give Tasers to its Gendarmerie police and security force, sources said on Tuesday. Some of the Vatican police officers have been armed for several days with the electroshock weapon, which is sometimes used in the United States as an alternative to firearms. The Italian government has announced it plans to give Tasers to police too.
