Fiscal peace won't be amnesty for dodgers-Garavaglia

Rome, June 18 - Junior Economy Minister Massimo Garavaglia said Monday that the government's plans to have "fiscal peace" between taxpayers and the authorities will not end up being a big amnesty for tax evaders. he said the government wants to "bring back to life" people who are outside the legal market because of "mistaken, absurd rules". He said the new League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government wants to clobber large scale tax 'evaders' who exploit the law to their own advantage rather than an artisan who has made a small technical error. Garavaglia also spoke about the League's idea of abolishing the limit on the use of cash for payments. "It's a form of freedom. We'll convince the M5S," he said.