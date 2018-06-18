Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni gets one-year term (3)
Sentence suspended, former min' cleared of more serious charge
18 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 18 - A Milan court on Monday handed former Lombardy governor and former interior minister Roberto Maroni a suspended one-year prison term. Maroni was also fined 450 euros over alleged pressure to obtain payment for a trip to Tokyo and a job contract respectively for two people who worked for him when he was at the interior ministry, Maria Grazia Paturzo and Mara Carluccio. Maroni was convicted of disturbing the freedom of choice of contracting parties. Defence lawyer Domenico Aiello said the former governor was relieved as he had been cleared of the felony of undue inducement to give or promise benefits, which he said was "one of the most serious crimes" a politician can be charged with. "I have been acquitted and convicted at the same time for something I never did," Maroni said. "I'm a disappointed but not discouraged. "I reiterate that i had nothing to do with any wrongdoing and that is precisely the reason that I am certain I will be completely acquitted on appeal".
A Bari la due giorni di Vasco lascia 100mila fan «Senza parole». «Puglia è come casa»
Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket
Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldo
ok al progetto da 207 milioni
Montescaglioso, 42enne ucciso
e scaricato in campagna Foto
Conte e Salvini, prossime vacanze in Puglia: ecco le curiosità