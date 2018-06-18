Milan
Man detained for murder of Senegalese near Milan (2)
47-year-old confessed, says victim harassed his girlfriend
18 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 18 - A 47-year-old Italian national has been detained over the murder of a Senegalese man at Corsico, near Milan, on Saturday night, sources said on Monday. Fabrizio Butà, who is originally from the southern region of Calabria, turned himself in on Sunday and confessed to shooting dead Assan Diallo, the sources said. Butà said the motive was that Diallo was harassing his girlfriend, according to the sources. The girlfriend was arrested too and is accused of crimes including illegal possession of weapons and drug possession.
