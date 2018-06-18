Rome
Conte to propose anti-poverty fund to Merkel (2)
Resources could help finance govt's basic income - sources
18 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 18 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte will propose the allocation of special EU funds to combat poverty in Europe when he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, government sources said. This could make it possible for the new Italian government to use European funding to help finance a basic income benefit - the so-called citizenship wage - that it has pledged to introduce, the sources said.
