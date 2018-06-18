Naples
Man dead after car falls from ferry deck
Indonesian woman in critical condition in hospital
18 Giugno 2018
Naples, June 18 - An 79-year-old Indonesian man was killed and a woman of the same age and nationality is in a critical condition in hospital after they were hit by a car that fell from the desk of ferry in the port of Naples on Sunday. Investigators are trying to establish the cause of the deadly accident on ferry that was destined to go to Palermo. The car was being driven by an off-duty police officer, sources said Monday.
