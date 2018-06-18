Bari
Over 100 arrests in big Bari mafia bust (2)
Member of anti-racket association among suspects who were held
18 Giugno 2018
Bari, June 18 - Carabinieri police on Monday arrested in Bari and in other parts of Italy 104 people who are allegedly linked to the 'Mercante-Diomede' and 'Capriati' mafia clans, sources said. Monday's operation was linked to a probe that uncovered the syndicates' organizational structure, their criminal activities and their ability to infiltrate the economic and social fabric of the southern city of Bari and the surrounding province. Among the people arrested was an private-security entrepreneur who has for several years been a prominent member of the FAI anti-racket and anti-usury association in Puglia, the sources said.
