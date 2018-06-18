Berlin
Conte meeting Merkel in Berlin, migrants on agenda
Leaders will also discuss economic issues, unemployment
18 Giugno 2018
Berlin, June 18 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday with the pressing issue of migration among the subjects on the agenda. German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said the leaders will also discuss other matters, including the "economic issues of the eurozone and unemployment". He said that the chancellor was "pleased to meet Conte (again) after their first meeting at the G7 in Canada".
