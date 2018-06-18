Conte meeting Merkel in Berlin, migrants on agenda

Lunedì 18 Giugno 2018 | 13:12

SAN NICOLA SOLD OUTRock ed emozioni, a Bari Vascolascia i 50mila «Senza parole»
17.06.2018

A Bari la due giorni di Vasco lascia 100mila fan «Senza parole». «Puglia è come casa»

blitz contro clan baresi
18.06.2018

Mafia, oltre 100 arresti a Bari
clan alleati con Società e Scu
In cella imprenditore antiracket

Montescaglioso, ammazzato a coltellate un 42enne
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, 42enne ucciso
e scaricato in campagna Foto

Conte e Salvini, prossime vacanze in Puglia: ecco le curiosità
16.06.2018

Conte e Salvini, prossime vacanze in Puglia: ecco le curiosità

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldook al progetto da 207 milioni
17.06.2018

Taranto, ospedale S. Cataldo
ok al progetto da 207 milioni

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio
16.06.2018

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna
17.06.2018

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi
16.06.2018

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta
17.06.2018

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni»
ai mondiali in Canada
grazie a una colletta

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi
14.06.2018

I fan attendono nelle tende il concerto di Vasco Rossi

Taranto, truppe schierate sul Mar Piccolo: ecco la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini
16.06.2018

Taranto, ecco sul Mar Piccolo la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari
17.06.2018

Le emozioni di Vasco: il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti
18.06.2018

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio
15.06.2018

Bari, piogge e allagamenti, città in tilt: Palagiustizia sott'acqua, fan di Vasco in ostaggio

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Berlin

Conte meeting Merkel in Berlin, migrants on agenda

Leaders will also discuss economic issues, unemployment

Conte meeting Merkel in Berlin, migrants on agenda

Berlin, June 18 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday with the pressing issue of migration among the subjects on the agenda. German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said the leaders will also discuss other matters, including the "economic issues of the eurozone and unemployment". He said that the chancellor was "pleased to meet Conte (again) after their first meeting at the G7 in Canada".

No anomalies so far on Roma stadium - city council (2)

We're no longer Europe's doormats on migration - Salvini

Conte meeting Merkel in Berlin, migrants on agenda

Eurofighter fished out of sea

Italians 'giving up vegan diets'

Man, 52, gets 4 yrs for molesting girl, 11

Man tries to kill wife

Man cited for filming showering bather

Il blitz dei Carabinieri a Bari con oltre 100 arresti

Mondiali robotica, il video spot dei 5 piccoli geni baresi per andare in Canada

Bari, 5 piccoli «geni» ai mondiali in Canada grazie a una colletta

Montescaglioso, ammazzato un 42enne in campagna

Le emozioni di Vasco:Il meglio del sold out al San Nicola di Bari

Corri di notte con la GazzettaIl 29 c'è la Bari Night Run T-Roc

Corri di notte con la GazzettaIl 29 c'è la Bari Night Run T-Roc

Un'onda arcobaleno invade Barletta contro tutti i pregiudizi

È il giorno di Vasco a Bari e il popolo del Komandante affolla lo stadio

Taranto, truppe schierate sul Mar Piccolo: ecco la Battaglia tra Normanni e Bizantini

Bari, treni in ritardo fino a due ore: l'attesa dei passeggeri sui piazzali della stazione

Lecce, tempesta nella notte: crolli, alberi caduti e strade interrotte

Bari, la pioggia è finita ma gli effetti restano

Allagata la cripta di San Nicola

Ospedale San Paolo, l'acqua inonda il laboratorio analisi al piano interrato

Foggia, si finge genitore e rapina dipendente di una scuola

La terra trema in Giappone

Ansatg delle ore 12

Infiltrazioni clan in economia Bari, 104 arresti

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 19 giugno 2018

Mondiali: il Brasile pari con la Svizzera

"Sushi Day", cresce la voglia di Giappone in tavola

Tutte le strade portano al visto

